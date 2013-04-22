Palestinian protesters hold placards during a demonstration in support of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner Samer al-Issawi, outside Kaplan hospital in Rehovot near Tel Aviv April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

RAMALLAH, West Bank A Palestinian prisoner held by Israel has agreed to end an on-off hunger strike on Monday which has lasted for over eight months in exchange for an early release, Palestinian officials told Reuters.

The fast by Samer al-Issawi, a 32-year-old from a suburb of Jerusalem, had stoked weeks of street protests and concerns by Israel that his death might lead to mass unrest.

Issawi agreed on a deal brokered by Israeli and Palestinian officials to serve eight months for allegedly violating bail conditions for an earlier release, after which he will be freed to his Jerusalem home, Qadura Fares, head of the Palestinian prisoner organisation, told Reuters.

(Reporting By Ali Sawafta; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Michael Roddy)