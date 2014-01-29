* Activists decry Israeli factory on occupied land
* Company inks deal with Scarlett Johansson
* Palestinian economic potential confined to small pockets
By Noah Browning
MAALE ADUMIM, West Bank, Jan 29 Appliance maker
SodaStream International Ltd scored big in nabbing
A-list actress Scarlett Johansson as its global brand ambassador
in time for this year's Super Bowl advertising bonanza.
But the limelight can be harsh. While the multi-million
dollar deal may have increased brand awareness, it also
strengthened calls for a boycott of the Israel-based company,
whose main factory lies in a Jewish settlement deep in the
occupied West Bank.
The row comes at a particularly delicate time, with Israel
and Palestinians engaged in fractious peace talks and
international pressure building on Israel to roll back its
growing settlement network.
Johansson's playful advertisement had already sparked
controversy ahead of its planned debut at the American football
championship on Sunday for an overt dig at competitors.
The company promptly agreed to edit out the offending line,
but the issue of settlements cannot be so easily waved away.
Critics accuse SodaStream of benefiting from cheap land and
tax breaks afforded to Israeli industries in the occupied West
Bank - territory seized in the 1967 war which the Palestinians
want for their eventual future state.
"Settlements and occupation will never lead to peace," the
head of the Palestinian Workers Union, Shaher Saad, told
Reuters. "I support a boycott that will lead to these lands and
means of economic growth returning to Palestinian ownership."
Representatives of SodaStream, which is listed on Nasdaq in
New York, say the Israeli and Palestinian workers at the plant
receive equal wages and benefits that far exceed those offered
in Palestinian-run areas.
SodaStream CEO Daniel Birnbaum told Reuters his company
helped put food on the table for hundreds of Palestinian
families daily.
"We're very proud to be here and contribute to the
co-existence and hopefully the peace in this region," he said.
Johansson released a statement to the Huffington Post on
Friday praising SodaStream for "supporting neighbours working
alongside each other, receiving equal pay, equal benefits and
equal rights."
SIDE-BY-SIDE
SodaStream has been around for more than a century, has 20
plants worldwide and an estimated revenue of $562 million for
2013. Its products are sold in 60,000 retail stores in 45
countries.
The West Bank factory, its largest, has been pumping out
product for two decades and has been a persistent focus of
boycott campaigns. It employs around 950 Palestinians from the
West Bank and East Jerusalem alongside some 350 Israeli Jews.
Inside the plant, assembly lines buzz to the mixed voices in
Hebrew and Arabic of its employees - a rare example of people
from the two sides working and talking together.
"This factory is a dream for activists and politicians on
both sides of this dilemma, because it's a model for peace and
is proving every day that there can and will be peace between
our peoples," said Birnbaum, jovially shaking workers' hands.
One mid-level Palestinian employee who spoke to Reuters
outside the plant, away from the bosses, painted a far less
perfect picture, however.
"There's a lot of racism here," he said, speaking on
condition of anonymity. "Most of the managers are Israeli, and
West Bank employees feel they can't ask for pay rises or more
benefits because they can be fired and easily replaced."
The settlements are a battleground not just for competing
national claims but between the economies of a thriving Israel
and a struggling Palestinian Authority, which governs several
disparate pockets of land over which Israel keeps strict curbs.
Poverty and unemployment on the West Bank have been on the
rise in recent years, with both hovering at about a quarter.
SodaStream's is one of several hundred factories in some 20
Israeli-run industrial zones in the occupied territories that
along with settlement farms employ some 53,000 Palestinians,
about half without permits or proper contracts.
Israeli labour watchdog Kav LaOved says a lack of oversight
over enforcement of minimum wages and worker rights in West Bank
factories reflects Israel's pro-settler policies.
"The government wants incentives for Israelis to come and
build and expand there. The government has demonstrated very
clearly that companies in the West Bank will be allowed to have
cheap labour," Kav LaOved head Hanna Zohar told Reuters.
ECONOMIC PRIZE
The settlement issue is central to the direct
Israeli-Palestinian peace talks that resumed last July.
Home to more than 350,000 Jews, the West Bank settlements
cover just four percent of the land, according to the European
Union. But at present, some 60 percent of the territory remains
under direct Israeli control, containing some of the territory's
best water, mineral and agricultural resources.
Israel says that in any future deal, large settlement blocs
such as Maale Adumim would remain under Israeli control, with
land swaps offered to the Palestinians in compensation.
The Palestinians are open to very limited land swaps
involving some of the settlements, but fear too many adjustments
will rip up the map of their future state.
Looking to pressure a hesitant Israel, the European Union
last year banned any EU funds from going to organisations that
operate in settlements, while a Dutch pension fund divested from
Israeli banks because of their West Bank activities.
"Of course there are some (Palestinian) people who are
gainfully employed by settlements," said the European Union's
ambassador to Israel, Lars Faaborg-Andersen, when asked about
the ethics of firms like SodaStream.
"But the alternative of being able to use more than the 40
percent of the territory which is now open for use for
Palestinians could potentially give much, much, much more
economic benefit to the people living in the area," he said.
Pro-Palestinian activists have urged the charity Oxfam to
dismiss Johansson from her role as one of its global ambassadors
to make clear their own discontent.
Oxfam maintains that Israeli firms in the West Bank help
perpetuate Palestinian poverty and has issued a statement saying
it is in contact with Johansson over the issue.
(Additional reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)