By Noah Browning and Michael Roddy
JERUSALEM/LONDON, Jan 30 Actress Scarlett
Johansson's very public rift with the charity Oxfam over her
endorsement of an Israeli firm operating in the West Bank has
thrown a Hollywood spotlight on one of the thorniest issues in
Middle East peace talks.
Johansson announced on Thursday she had quit her role as an
ambassador for Oxfam, shortly before the airing during Sunday's
Super Bowl of an advert in which she fronts for the Israeli soda
maker SodaStream.
The multi-million-dollar sponsorship deal has caused a
backlash among activists and humanitarian groups because
SodaStream's largest factory stands in a Jewish settlement in
the West Bank, which Oxfam said was "incompatible" with
Johansson's role.
The dispute has won praise for Johansson from the World
Jewish Congress (WJC), sharp criticism from a Palestinian group
advocating a boycott of all Israeli goods - and a big dose of
publicity for the company SodaStream.
"In a sense, I think everybody in some way has got some
attention out of this," Mark Borkowski, a London-based public
relations specialist and author, told Reuters.
SodaStream employs Palestinian and Israeli workers and says
its plant offers a model of peaceful cooperation. But Jewish
settlements are deemed illegal under international law and are
condemned by Oxfam, which has a large operation in the region.
After consultations this week with Oxfam, whose ambassador
she has been since 2007, Johansson informed the charity that she
would end the relationship.
"DENIAL OF RIGHTS"
Announcing its acceptance of her decision, the charity said:
"Oxfam believes that businesses, such as SodaStream, that
operate in settlements further the ongoing poverty and denial of
rights of the Palestinian communities that we work to support."
Yonah Lloyd, SodaStream's chief communications officer, said
the company did not court controversy and hoped that potential
customers would look beyond it to the firm's product.
"We don't invite this publicity, but we certainly hope at
the end of the day it will generate lots of thought on the
beautiful thing we are doing for our employees."
The WJC applauded Johansson for "her forthright defense of
economic cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians and for
standing up to the international bullies" and criticised Oxfam.
"By ending its association with Miss Johansson ... Oxfam has
chosen to align itself with the unprincipled and anti-Semitic
BDS movement," WJC CEO Robert Singer said in a statement,
referring to groups urging boycotts, disinvestment and sanctions
against Israel and Israeli goods.
"This was a cowardly act that Oxfam should realize is a
reprehensible and damaging mistake," Singer added.
In contrast, Omar Barghouti, co-founder of the Palestinian
Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel,
claimed a win for his campaign, saying the company and actress
had both been weakened by the dispute.
"(SodaStream) was exposed to the whole world as an
occupation profiteer. Prior to this, most SodaStream customers
had no idea that it is involved in grave violations of human
rights," he told Reuters, adding that "Johansson's reputation as
a defender of human rights has suffered irreparably".
The spat has come at a delicate time for U.S.-backed peace
talks between Israel and the Palestinians. Israeli officials
fear that if the talks fail, a nascent call for an economic
boycott of Israel and its settlements might grow.
In a statement reported in U.S. media, Johansson's spokesman
wrote: "She and Oxfam have a fundamental difference of opinion
in regards to the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement".
That movement, sponsored mostly by pro-Palestinian
intellectuals and bloggers, campaigns for a blanket boycott of
all Israeli goods and questions the Jewish state's legitimacy.
International rights groups including Oxfam seek to
discourage trade only with Israeli firms located on land in the
occupied West Bank.
"It is impossible to ignore the Israeli system of unlawful
discrimination, land confiscation, natural resource theft, and
forced displacement of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank,
where SodaStream is located," the New York-based Human Rights
Watch said in a statement on Wednesday.
