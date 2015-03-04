(Releads, adds quotes from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas)
By Ali Sawafta
RAMALLAH, West Bank, March 4 Palestinian
President Mahmoud Abbas accused Israel of "gangsterism" on
Wednesday over its decision to withhold the transfer of more
than $100 million a month in tax revenues it collects on the
Palestinians' behalf.
Opening a two-day meeting of senior Palestinian officials,
when overall ties with Israel and the possibility of suspending
security coordination with the Israelis will be discussed, Abbas
described the tax move as a provocation.
"How are they allowed to take away our money? Are we dealing
with a state or with a gangster?" he asked a gathering of the
Palestine Liberation Organization's central council, its
second-highest decision-making body.
Israel announced in January it was halting transfers, saying
it was in retaliation for a Palestinian decision to sign up to
the International Criminal Court, where it plans to pursue war
crimes charges against Israel.
It is not the first time the payments, covering around
two-thirds of the Palestinian budget, have been suspended, but
in the past it has usually lasted only a few weeks. This time,
the policy is unlikely to change until well after Israel's March
17 election, once a new government is in place.
European and American diplomats are worried such a long
suspension would push the Palestinian Authority to the brink of
collapse, affecting stability across the occupied West Bank.
Already many of the PA's 140,000 civil servants have had
their pay cut by around 40 percent and there have been bouts of
unrest in Ramallah, Bethlehem and other West Bank cities.
Security coordination with Israel, a critical agreement
dating back to the Oslo peace accords of the mid-1990s, may end
up suspended simply because police and other personnel cannot be
paid, Palestinian officials have said.
"How are we going to pay the salaries?" asked Abbas, adding
that as well as the tax revenues, Israel owed 1.8 billion
shekels ($450 million) in unpaid salaries to Palestinians
working for businesses in Israel.
Relations between the two sides have grown dangerously
brittle since the collapse of U.S.-brokered peace talks in 2014.
If a decision is taken to suspend security coordination, it
would have an immediate impact on stability in West Bank cities
such as Hebron, Nablus and Jenin, where anti-occupation
demonstrations are common.
As well as not transferring the tax income, Israel's
state-owned electricity company has cut power to Nablus and
Jenin in the past 10 days to press for payment of $492 million
it says is owed by the Palestinian government.
Earlier this week, the Israeli military mobilised 13,000
troops in the West Bank in a surprise drill, a reflection of the
rising security concerns.
While some members of the PLO are determined to suspend
security coordination immediately, the more likely outcome is a
partial suspension or an increase in the threat to do so.
(Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Luke
Baker; Editing by Ralph Boulton)