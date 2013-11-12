* Newly announced building plans still on the drawing board
* Settlement issue weighing on troubled peace talks
* Anti-settlement group questions Israel's peace commitment
* U.S. voices deep concern, surprise at building plans
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Nov 12 Israel is making plans to
build nearly 24,000 more settler homes in the occupied West Bank
and East Jerusalem, an anti-settlement group said on Tuesday,
questioning the government's commitment to peace talks with the
Palestinians.
Peace Now, which monitors settlement activity on occupied
land Palestinians seek for a state, said the Housing Ministry
had issued tenders late last month for drawing up construction
plans, but that no building work was imminent.
"With tenders for planning, what we are seeing is a very
early stage that can open the door for construction not in the
short term, but several years down the road," Peace Now said in
a statement.
But it said the potential projects for 19,786 housing units
in the West Bank and 4,000 in East Jerusalem were an important
indicator of where the government stands on future building,
even as it engages the Palestinians in land-for-peace talks.
Peace Now said one plan called for construction in a highly
sensitive area sandwiched between Jerusalem and Ramallah, the
Palestinian seat of government, and could impede any efforts to
reach an agreement on the future of the holy city.
"The issuing of tenders for planning is unequivocal evidence
that Netanyahu intends to prevent the real chances of a
negotiated agreement and a two-state solution," Peace Now said.
It said the tenders included planning for 1,200 additional
housing units for the E-1 area near Jerusalem, where under U.S.
pressure Israel has suspended previous projects to build more
than 3,000 settler homes.
Israeli political sources said Netanyahu, after learning of
the new plans for E-1, swiftly ordered they also be frozen.
The tenders were published on a government website before a
visit last week by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who
encountered Palestinian anger over previously announced projects
for the construction of 3,500 more settler homes.
There was no immediate Palestinian comment on the latest
plans.
A Housing Ministry spokesman, confirming the new tenders had
been issued, said only a small fraction of the blueprints that
it commissions annually lead to actual construction.
"The tenders are a basis for building plans and they all
still have to go through lengthy legal procedures before
building starts," said the spokesman, Ariel Rosenberg.
Palestinians fear Israel's settlements in areas it captured
in the 1967 Middle East war will deny them a viable state. Most
countries consider the enclaves illegal under international law.
The United States describes the settlements as illegitimate.
Israel cites historical and biblical links to the West Bank
and East Jerusalem, where more than 500,000 Israelis now live
alongside 2.5 million Palestinians.
In Washington, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki
made clear at her daily briefing that the United States was both
caught unawares and displeased by the building plans.
"We are deeply concerned by these latest reports that over
20,000 additional units are in the early planning stages," she
said. "We were surprised by these announcements and are ...
seeking further explanation from the government of Israel."
During his visit, Kerry appealed publicly to Israel to limit
settlement building "as much as possible" to help the
negotiations succeed. The talks resumed in July after a
three-year break and have shown little sign of progress.
Netanyahu accused the Palestinians of creating "artificial
crises" over the settlement issue and has said that most of
Israel's building in the West Bank and East Jerusalem is in
areas it intends to keep in any future peace deal.
Peace Now said the latest tenders "will make it even more
difficult for the Palestinians to remain at the negotiating
table".
