By Noah Browning
| NABI SALEH, West Bank, Sept 3
NABI SALEH, West Bank, Sept 3 Imagine taking a
chunk of rotting corpse from a stagnant sewer, placing it in a
blender and spraying the filthy liquid in your face. Your gag
reflex goes off the charts and you can't escape, because the
nauseating stench persists for days.
This is "skunk", a fearsome but non-lethal tool in Israel's
arsenal of weapons for crowd control. It comes in armoured
tanker trucks fitted with a cannon that can spray a jet of
stinking fluid over crowds who know how to cope with plain old
tear gas.
While the army calls skunk an attempt to minimize
casualties, rights groups dismiss it as a fig-leaf for the use
of deadlier force against protesters in the occupied West Bank.
For although recent years have been among the quietest of
the 45-year-old occupation, Israel has been unable to stop an
epidemic of local grassroots demonstrations that often turn into
clashes.
Skunk is certainly a repellent, but not a complete
deterrent. The protesters are fouled but not foiled.
On a Friday in the West Bank's rugged hills, battle lines
are drawn for another day of protest.
Gangly Palestinian youths in jeans are ready to let fly
stones from homemade slings at Israeli soldiers down the main
road of Nabi Saleh village, whose residents demand access to a
local spring seized by Israeli settlers.
The soldiers form a phalanx around their curious weapon of
war.
"We run away fast when it comes at us, but we don't quit,"
said a local boy clutching a rock, his dark eyes framed by the
oval opening of a black t-shirt wrapped around his face.
"They think they're pretty smart for inventing it, but they
still move on to the tear gas, bullets, and breaking into our
homes, just the same as usual," he said.
The skunk truck makes its charge, scattering the youths up
into the town, where the armed Israelis follow.
"SHIT"
Palestinians call it simply "shit."
"How can you describe this stuff?" said Muad Tamimi, whose
gas station on the front line of Nabi Saleh's standoffs is often
bathed in it. "It's beyond foul water, like a dead body and
rotting food together, which no soap or perfume can take off -
I'm hit with it and nobody goes near me for days."
Developed by a private Israeli company and first deployed by
the army in 2008, skunk is an organic brew of baking powder,
yeast, and some ingredients kept secret. It is harmless to
health and designed to reduce casualties, the Israelis say.
"Every attempt is made to minimize the risk of casualties
among the rioters, as well as minimizing the risk towards
security forces," the army said.
A skunk truck was spotted recently at a base high in the
Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, ready to repel any assault on
the fence along the disengagement line between Israel and Syria.
A rush by Palestinians from Syria caught Israeli troops by
surprise last year and they opened fire, killing a dozen people.
Withering Israeli military incursions into West Bank towns
have become as much a memory as Palestinian suicide bombings in
Israeli cities in recent years. But local protests have
continued against land lost to Israel's separation barrier and
Israeli settlements on land seized in a 1967 war.
Seventeen Palestinians have been killed in protests since
2004, according to Israeli human rights organization B'Tselem.
Scores have been wounded.
CLOSED MILITARY ZONES
The demonstrations play out to a predictable choreography.
Many of the young protesters and Israeli soldiers have even come
to know each other by name. They use the knowledge mostly to
sharpen the taunts they trade about each others' mothers.
Each village has its own script.
In Bil'in, where a court petition by locals reclaimed a
portion of the village land from the wall, the fetid stream of
skunk now sails at protesters from behind its concrete ramparts.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish settlers in black garb and curls watch the
spectacle from atop their settlement homes.
For the army, skunk, and a less-used, focused noise beam
called "scream", are proof of defence minister's Ehud Barak's
claim that Israel's is "the most moral army in the world",
pioneering non-lethal weapons.
"We don't have any intention of harming these civilians,"
said the army's spokesperson Avital Leibovich. "However, the
number of security personnel injured in these riots is actually
increasing."
Rights groups question the army's motives, dismissing the
rhetoric and the inventions as a public relations ploy to
conceal the harsh means used in what they say is a campaign to
stamp out legitimate opposition to the occupation.
"Given the exaggerated, unlawful, and dangerous use of tear
gas and bullets, we doubt the army's characterization of these
events," said Sarit Michaeli of B'Tselem.
Military "Order No. 101," issued the same year Israel seized
the West Bank, required political gatherings of more than 10
people to obtain an Israeli permit. It is used to prosecute
organizers and proscribe protests before a stone is even thrown.
The legal leeway on the IDF's actions, and its ability to
bar and detain activists, are reinforced by the declaration of
weekly protest sites as "closed military zones."
"The target is the right to protest, and not much attention
is paid to what they're protesting about: the violation of their
rights and the taking over of their land and livelihoods,"
Michaeli said.
Better for the Israelis than using any degree of force would
be talks that lead to Palestinian statehood, Palestinians say.
"They should look to granting us our rights, negotiating
with us, and paving the way for two states for two peoples,"
said Shaher Arouri, a lawyer from the al-Haq rights
organization.