JERUSALEM Israel's ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday it was too early to tell how the White House's latest statement on Israel's recent drive to build new homes in the occupied West Bank would affect future building.

It was a first reaction by an Israeli official to the statement in Washington hours earlier by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump that Israel's building of new settlements or expansion of existing ones in occupied territories may not be helpful in achieving peace with Palestinians.

"It's still too early to tell ... I would not categorise this as a U-turn by the U.S. administration but the issue is clearly on their agenda ... the issue will be discussed when the prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) meets the president in Washington," Israel's U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon told Israel Radio.

"We will not always agree on everything."

