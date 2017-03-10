Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a visit to the White House, an Abbas spokesman said.
"President Donald Trump invited President Abbas to visit the White House very soon," spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah told Reuters after the two leaders spoke by phone.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Catherine Evans)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.