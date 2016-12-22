Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the United States to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement activities in a vote scheduled for Thursday.

Netanyahu said in a message on Twitter that the United States "should veto the anti-Israel resolution." The Security is due to vote on a draft that would demand that Israel "immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem."

Egypt circulated the draft on Wednesday evening, diplomats said. It was unclear how the United States, which has traditionally protected Israel from U.N. action, would vote. A White House official declined comment.

