WASHINGTON Senator Lindsey Graham said on Friday that U.S. foreign policy under President Barack Obama "has gone from naive and foolish to flat-out reckless" after the United States abstained from voting on a U.N. resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity.

The senior Republican senator, in a note on Twitter after the vote, said: "With friends like these, #Israel doesn't need any enemies."

"Regardless of the terrorist attacks they suffer or the number of rockets fired their way, in the United Nations Israel is always the bad guy," said Graham, who has threatened to work to "suspend or significantly reduce" U.S. support for the United Nations over the resolution.

