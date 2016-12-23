United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power addresses media following a United Nations Security Council vote, aimed at ensuring that U.N. officials can monitor evacuations from besieged parts of the Syrian city of Aleppo, at the United Nations in Manhattan,... REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

UNITED NATIONS Continued settlement building "seriously undermines Israel's security," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, said on Friday after Washington allowed the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution demanding an end to settlements by abstaining from the vote.

"The United States has been sending a message that the settlements must stop privately and publicly for nearly five decades," she told the council after the vote.

"One cannot simultaneously champion expanding Israeli settlements and champion a viable two state solution that would end the conflict. One had to make a choice between settlements and separation," she said.

