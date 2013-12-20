GAZA Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian and wounded three others in three separate incidents of cross-border violence in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Palestinian officials said.

The Israeli military, which has long said the area in Gaza along the border fence is off limits, said that its soldiers used live fire to contain a number of violent incidents near the border and "several hits were identified", but did not confirm any dead or wounded.

Palestinians damaged the fence in the northern part of the border, a mortar was fired into Israel, and in one area Gazans tried to cross into Israel, the military said in a statement.

Palestinian officials said a 22-year-old Palestinian was shot dead by the fence near Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. One source said the man was there trying to catch birds.

Three other Palestinians were also wounded by Israeli fire in the Hamas-controlled territory, medical officials said.

