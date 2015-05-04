JERUSALEM Israeli security guards shot and wounded a Palestinian who tried to stab one of them on Monday at a light railway station in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem, police said.

"He attempted to stab one of the guards," a police spokeswoman said. "The security guards fired in the air, and then at his legs, slightly wounding him."

No passengers were hurt in the incident.

Violence has flared intermittently in Jerusalem since Israelis killed a Palestinian youth in the city in July in apparent revenge for the Palestinian killing of three Israeli teenagers in the occupied West Bank.

In three attacks over the past several weeks in Jerusalem, Palestinian drivers have rammed their cars into pedestrians and police officers, killing one person and wounding nine others.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)