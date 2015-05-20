JERUSALEM Israeli police shot dead a driver in a Palestinian neighbourhood of East Jerusalem on Wednesday after he rammed them with his car, injuring two of them, a police spokesman said.

Describing the driver as an "Arab terrorist", the spokesman said two policewomen had been lightly hurt in the incident.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem, and other territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, for their future state. With U.S.-backed peace talks stalled for more than a year, Jerusalem has seen a surge in violence.

(Writing by Dan Williams)