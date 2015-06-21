Onlookers stand at the scene of a stabbing near the Damascus Gate of Jerusalem's Old City June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli emergency personnel stand at the scene of a stabbing outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli paramilitary policeman at the entrance to the walled old city of Jerusalem on Sunday and was then shot by the policeman, police said.

Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said both men were seriously wounded. Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said the border policeman had been stabbed in the neck.

Violence in Jerusalem has risen in the past year, after a Palestinian teen was burnt alive by Israeli assailants in an alleged revenge attack over the killing of three Israeli youths in the West Bank by two Palestinians.

Tensions have flared further after the July-August Gaza war.

Palestinians seek a state in East Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. Peace talks between the sides broke down in April 2014.

On Friday, two Israeli hikers were shot by a suspected Palestinian assailant near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank, killing one man and wounding the other. The attacker escaped.

