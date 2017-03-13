Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
JERUSALEM Israeli border police shot dead a Palestinian who stabbed them at a police station in the old city of Jerusalem on Monday, police said.
The attacker, armed with a knife, followed two officers in the early morning to a police station near Lions Gate along the old city walls and stabbed both of them, inflicting slight wounds, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.
After a fight, one of the officers shot and killed the attacker, who was from east Jerusalem, he said.
A wave of Palestinian street attacks, including vehicle rammings, shootings and stabbings, began in October 2015 and has slowed but not stopped. Israel blames the violence on incitement by the Palestinian leadership.
The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, denies that and says assailants have acted out of frustration over Israeli occupation of land sought by Palestinians in peace talks that have been stalled since 2014.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.