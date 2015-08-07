GAZA Israel carried out an air strike on a Hamas training camp in the Gaza Strip on Friday in response to a rocket fired at Israel from Gaza, officials said.

Four security men were wounded in the air strike, one seriously, Palestinian medical officials said.

Hours earlier, a rocket fired from the territory struck outside an Israeli community near the border with Gaza, causing no damage or injuries, the Israeli military said. A small jihadist Salafi group said it launched the rocket.

The military, which holds Hamas responsible for any attacks emanating from the coastal enclave, said that in response it "targeted a Hamas terror infrastructure in the central Gaza Strip."

Gaza's Salafis are proponents of global holy war endorsed by Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Hamas, which dominates the territory and whose charter calls for Israel's destruction, says it does not operate abroad, and it has shown little tolerance for Salafi movements in the Gaza Strip, occasionally fighting gun battles with their members.

