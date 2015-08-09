A mourner buries the body of 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set to fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/Files

Left-wing protesters write slogans on signs before a protest condemning Friday's arson attack in the West Bank, at Rabin square in Tel Aviv August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Palestinian children light candles during a rally to remember 18-month-old Palestinian baby Ali Dawabsheh, who was killed after his family's house was set on fire in a suspected attack by Jewish extremists, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Far-right activist Meir Ettinger attends a remand hearing at the Magistrates Court in Nazareth, Israel August 4, 2015. Ettinger was the first person arrested under suspicion of involvement in nationalist criminal activity, since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet came under growing pressure to crack down on violent far-right Jewish groups after arsonists killed a Palestinian toddler and severely injured his parents and brother on Friday. A police spokeswoman declined to say whether Ettinger was involved in Friday's arson attack. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Relatives of Palestinian Saad Dawabsheh mourn during his funeral in in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Saad Dawabsheh during his funeral in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Relatives of Palestinian Saad Dawabsheh mourn during his funeral in in Duma village near the West Bank city of Nablus August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Protesters take position during clashes with Israeli troops following the funeral of Palestinian Saad Dawabsheh in Duma near the West Bank city of Nablus August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Israeli border police fire tear gas canisters during clashes with Palestinian protesters following the funeral of Palestinian Saad Dawabsheh in Duma near the West Bank city of Nablus August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

RAMALLAH, West Bank The father of a Palestinian toddler killed in an arson attack on his home a week ago died on Saturday of wounds sustained in the fire.

Suspected Jewish attackers torched the home of Saad Dawabsheh in the West Bank village of Duma on July 31, killing his 18-month-old child and seriously injuring his wife and a second son, an act that Israel's prime minister described as terrorism.

A spokeswoman for Soroka hospital in Israel where Dawabsheh had been receiving treatment said he died early on Saturday.

Hundreds of Palestinians rallied at Dawabsheh's funeral in Duma and called on militant factions to take revenge for the deaths.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet has come under growing pressure to crack down on violent far-right Jewish groups since the attack, and the government decided to allow harsher interrogations of suspected Jewish militants with methods once reserved for Palestinian detainees.

It also said it would start detaining citizens suspected of political violence against Palestinians without a trial, another practice previously used only on Palestinian suspects.

Netanyahu put out a statement expressing his "deep sorrow" over Dawabsheh's death.

"When I visited the family at the hospital last week, I promised we would use all the tools at our disposal to catch the murderers and bring them to justice, and that is what we are doing," he said. "We will not accept terror from any side."

The United Nations repeated its call for swift action against the attackers.

"Political, community and religious leaders on all sides should work together and not allow extremists to escalate the situation and take control of the political agenda," said Nickolay Mladenov, the U.N. special coordinator for the Middle East peace process.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Digby Lidstone and Lisa Shumaker)