JERUSALEM A Palestinian gunman killed an Israeli father and his son in the southern West Bank on Friday, the military said, while Israeli troops in the nearby city of Hebron shot dead two Palestinians involved in stone-throwing clashes, medics said.

The gunman opened fire on a family travelling near the Jewish settlement of Otneil, which is close to Hebron, Israel medics and media reported.

Israel's Channel 2 said a Palestinian vehicle overtook two Israeli cars on a main road and fired at the first, a people carrier, in which a man in his 40s and his 18-year-old son were killed. The mother and another child were lightly hurt.

"Two Israelis were killed and another wounded when shots were fired at their vehicle," a statement by the Israeli military said. The army also said the gunman had managed to escape and that a search was under way.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent condolences, saying: "We will reach the despicable murderers and we will bring them to justice, as we have in the past."

Islamist militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad praised the attack as a "natural response to crimes conducted by the Israeli occupation".

There has been a wave of attacks since Oct. 1, with at least 14 Israelis killed in stabbings, shootings and other attacks, including Friday's shootings. At least 76 Palestinians have been shot dead by Israeli forces, including 45 people who were carrying out or about to carry out attacks.

In Hebron, Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian during stone-throwing violence. This had erupted during a funeral for another Palestinian who had died of wounds overnight following clashes at a funeral on Thursday, Palestinian medics said.

In other violence on Friday near the West Bank city of Ramallah, a 22-year-old man was killed and 14 others were wounded by Israeli troops using live fire, Palestinian health officials said.

In Gaza, medical officials said Israeli forces had shot and wounded four Palestinians east of the enclave after they threw stones near the fence with Israel.

The Hebron area suffered the bulk of recent incidents during a surge in violence across Israel, Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank since Oct. 1. The violence has been fuelled in part by a dispute over access to a site in Jerusalem holy to both Muslims and Jews.

