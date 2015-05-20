(Adds details)
JERUSALEM May 20 An Israeli policeman shot dead
a Palestinian driver in East Jerusalem on Wednesday after he
rammed into two policewomen, injuring them, a police spokesman
said.
Israel Radio aired remarks by the driver's relatives,
suggesting the incident was an accident and he was wrongfully
killed.
Describing the driver as an "Arab terrorist", the police
spokesman said the policewomen had been lightly hurt in the
incident.
A witness said he saw the driver, identified as a
40-year-old East Jerusalem resident, run down one of the
policewomen. The policeman then shot him several times.
Palestinians seek statehood in East Jerusalem, which was
among territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.
Israel deems all of the holy city its capital, a status not
accepted internationally. With U.S.-backed peace talks stalled
for more than a year, Jerusalem has seen a surge in violence.
(Writing by Dan Williams and Ali Sawafta; editing by Ralph
Boulton)