JERUSALEM An American tourist was stabbed to death by a Palestinian in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Tuesday in an attack in which at least nine other people were wounded, Israeli police said.

The attack took place along a boardwalk near a beach in the Jaffa area popular with tourists. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said four of the wounded had severe injuries.

