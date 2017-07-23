Sweden, France, Egypt seek U.N. meeting on Israeli-Palestinian violence

1 Min Read
LONDON (Reuters) - Sweden, France and Egypt have requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss ways to address the deadliest outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence for years, a Swedish diplomat said on Saturday.
"Sweden, France & Egypt request #UNSC to urgently discuss how calls for de-escalation in #Jerusalem can be supported," Carl Skau, the country's ambassador to the Security Council, said on Twitter.
Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Catherine Evans