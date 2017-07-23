FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden, France, Egypt seek U.N. meeting on Israeli-Palestinian violence
July 23, 2017 / 3:31 AM / 2 days ago

Sweden, France, Egypt seek U.N. meeting on Israeli-Palestinian violence

1 Min Read

Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city July 21, 2017.Ammar Awad

LONDON (Reuters) - Sweden, France and Egypt have requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss ways to address the deadliest outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence for years, a Swedish diplomat said on Saturday.

"Sweden, France & Egypt request #UNSC to urgently discuss how calls for de-escalation in #Jerusalem can be supported," Carl Skau, the country's ambassador to the Security Council, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Catherine Evans

