By Nidal al-Mughrabi
GAZA, June 26 A tiny wedge of land jammed
between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean sea, the Gaza Strip
is heading inexorably into a water crisis that the United
Nations says could make the Palestinian enclave unliveable in
just a few years.
With 90-95 percent of the territory's only aquifer
contaminated by sewage, chemicals and seawater, neighbourhood
desalination facilities and their public taps are a lifesaver
for some of Gaza's 1.6 million residents.
But these small-scale projects provide water for only about
20 percent of the population, forcing many more residents in the
impoverished Gaza Strip to buy bottled water at a premium.
"There is a crisis. There is a serious deficit in the water
resources in Gaza and there is a serious deterioration in the
water quality," said Rebhi El Sheikh, deputy chairman of the
Palestinian Water Authority (PWA).
The Gaza Strip, governed by the Islamist group Hamas and in
a permanent state of tension with Israel, is not the only place
in the Middle East facing water woes.
A NASA study of satellite data released this year showed
that between 2003 and 2009 the region lost 144 cubic km of
stored freshwater - equivalent to the amount of water held in
the Dead Sea - making an already bad situation much worse.
But the situation in Gaza is particularly acute, with the
United Nations warning that its sole aquifer might be unusable
by 2016, with the damage potentially irreversible by 2020.
Only five to 10 percent of the aquifer's water is presently
deemed safe to drink, but even this can mix with poor quality
water during distribution, making it good only for washing.
"The tap water from the municipality is not fit to drink,
and my husband is a kidney patient," said Sahar Moussa, a mother
of three, who lives in a cramped, ramshackle house in Khan
Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, near the Egyptian border.
She spends 45 shekels ($12.50) each month - a large sum for
most Palestinians in the area - to buy filtered water that she
stores in a 500-litre plastic tank.
Further complicating the issue is Israel's blockade of the
Gaza Strip, which activists say has prevented the import of
materials needed for repairs on water and waste facilities.
Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent arms from reaching
Hamas, which is opposed to the existence of the Jewish state.
The United Nations estimates that more than 80 percent of
Gazans buy their drinking water.
"Families are paying as much as a third of their household
income on water," said June Kunugi, a special representative of
the U.N. children's fund UNICEF.
SALT AND SEWAGE
With no streams or rivers to speak of, Gaza has historically
relied almost exclusively on its coastal aquifer, which receives
some 50-60 million cubic metres of refill each year thanks to
rainfall and runoff from the Hebron hills to the east.
But the needs of Gaza's rapidly growing population, as well
as those of the nearby Israeli farmers, means an estimated 160
million cubic metres of water is drawn from the compromised
aquifer each year. As the levels sink, seawater seeps in from
the nearby Mediterranean.
This saline pollution is made worse by untreated waste, with
90,000 cubic metres of raw sewage allowed to flow into the
shallow sea waters each day from Gaza, according to U.N. data.
Even with the aquifer, regular running tap water is a luxury
unknown to many Gazans. Locals across the territory say that
during the summer months water might spurt out of their taps
every other day, and the pressure is often so low that those
living on upper floors might see just a trickle.
Many families have opted to drill private wells drawing from
water deep underground.
Authorisation is required but rigid restrictions means most
households dig their wells in secret. Hired labourers erect
large plastic sheets to try and hide their work from prying
neighbours.
"As you can see, this is like a crime scene," said a
45-year-old father of six, who gave his name as Abu Mohammed.
A clothes merchant from Gaza city, he paid his clandestine,
7-strong crew 12,700 shekels ($3,513) to drill a well and came
across water at a depth of 48 metres. "We begin the work after
sunset and ... cover the sound of digging with music," he said.
A senior Israeli security official estimates that as many as
6,000 wells have been sunk in Gaza, many without authorisation.
While Israel shares the polluted aquifer, which stretches
all the way to Caeserea, about 60 km north of Tel Aviv, the
problem is less acute than in Gaza which is downstream. In
addition, Israel can access water from the Sea of Galilee and
the mountain aquifer that also spans the West Bank.
POWER FAILURE
As Gaza borders the sea, the obvious answer is desalination.
Gaza already hosts 18 small plants, one treating seawater
and the others water from brackish wells - most of them supplied
by UNICEF and the OXFAM charity.
The Palestinian Water Authority has started work on two new
seawater desalination plants and is planning to construct a
third, larger facility, which is designed to produce 55 million
cubic metres of water a year.
But with funding for the $450 million project still
uncertain, construction is not due to start until 2017.
By that time, cash-strapped Gaza may not have enough
electricity available to power the energy-intensive plants. The
United Nations estimates that Gaza already needs an additional
100 megawatts of production capacity, even before the big water
facility is built.
Israel is trying to drum up aid for the territory, the
senior security official said, alarmed at the prospect of a
looming water catastrophe and possible humanitarian crisis on
its doorstep in a few years.
"We have talked to everyone we know in the international
community because 1.4 million people will be without water in a
few years," he said, asking not to be named because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
He said Israel, a leader in the desalination industry, was
helping to train a handful of Gazans in the latest water
technology, which the Palestinian Water Authority confirmed.
Sheikh called on international donors to help fund energy,
water and sewage projects, warning of disaster if nothing
happened.
"A small investment is needed to avoid a bigger one and it
is a humanitarian issue that has nothing to do with politics or
security," he said.
