WASHINGTON The White House on Tuesday condemned what it called "terror attacks" against Israeli civilians that killed at least three people and wounded others.

The U.S. government is in regular contact with the Israeli government and Palestinian authorities and has urged all parties to restore calms and prevent actions that would further escalate tensions, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Susan Heavey and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)