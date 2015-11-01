(Adds comment from HOT Telecom, share reaction)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Nov 1 Pelephone, Israel's
third-largest mobile phone operator, has submitted an offer to
buy smaller rival Golan Telecom that could be the start of a
consolidation trend in the country's mobile sector.
Pelephone's parent company, Bezeq Israel Telecom,
announced the offer on Sunday in a statement to the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange but gave no financial or other details.
In August, mobile market leader Cellcom said it was
reviewing a possible purchase of newcomer Golan after Golan had
said it was exploring options, including a possible sale of the
company.
Israeli financial newspaper TheMarker also reported that HOT
Telecom was in talks to buy Golan, which is owned by French
businessman Michael Golan and his partner Xavier Niel. Israeli
media said Golan's asking price is 1 billion shekels ($259
million).
HOT is a subsidiary of European telecoms group Altice
, controlled by Frenchman Patrick Drahi.
Golan was not immediately available for comment.
"Altice and HOT are not negotiating to acquire Golan
Telecom. The company is focusing on further growing its existing
business in Israel," said a spokesman for HOT.
Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with
the entry of six new operators, including Golan and HOT,
sparking a price war that hit subscriber numbers, revenue and
profit at incumbents Cellcom, Pelephone and Partner
Communications.
Two virtual operators have already merged,
In the past three years, HOT has gained about 1.2 million
subscribers and Golan 900,000. Pelephone has about 2.5 million
subscribers.
Cellcom and Golan are negotiating with the Communications
Ministry over a 3G and 4G network-sharing agreement.
Cellcom is deploying 4G services and Golan would need to buy
half that network - at a cost of around 350 million shekels - to
meet regulatory requirements.
Bezeq's shares rose 2.2 percent, Cellcom's shares gained 3
percent and Partner was up 2.5 percent in a flat Tel Aviv
market.
($1 = 3.8605 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Adrian Croft)