(Releads with official statement)
JERUSALEM Jan 14 Israeli elder statesman Shimon
Peres was stable in hospital on Thursday after successfully
undergoing minor surgery for a constricted artery that had
caused chest pain, officials said.
The 92-year-old former prime minister and president "feels
well and is fully conscious," after the catheterisation
procedure at a hospital near Tel Aviv, his spokeswoman said.
Rafi Valden, Peres' physician and son-in-law, said he was
feeling well after a "small heart attack".
"His only complaint to his staff is that he cannot continue
with today's itinerary," Valden told reporters.
Polish-born Peres is credited with setting up Israel's
nuclear capabilities, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994 for
his role in reaching an interim peace deal with the
Palestinians. He has served twice as prime minister and was
president from 2007-2014.
As the last of Israel's founding fathers, the dovish Peres
remains an important figure to many fellow citizens and has
maintained an active public schedule, encouraging Middle East
diplomacy and technological innovation.
He is also known for his stewardship of the Peres Center for
Peace, a non-governmental organisation focused on building
closer ties between Israel and the Palestinians, improving
healthcare and developing local economies.
(Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Luke Baker and John
Stonestreet)