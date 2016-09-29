Wreaths are placed next to a portrait of former Israeli President Shimon Peres, as he lies in state at the Knesset plaza, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas plans a rare visit to Jerusalem on Friday to attend the funeral of former Israeli leader Shimon Peres, a Palestinian official said on Thursday.

Peres, who died on Wednesday at 93, won worldwide praise for his efforts in Israeli-Palestinian peace talks in the 1990s. But with negotiations frozen since 2014, it had been unclear whether Abbas would travel to the occupied West Bank from nearby Ramallah for the burial.

"Abbas plans to go," said the official, who asked not to be identified because no formal announcement had been made.

(Reporting by Ali Sawafta and Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Louise Ireland)