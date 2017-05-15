JERUSALEM May 15 BiomX, which is developing
drugs using microbiome bacteria, said on Monday it raised $24
million in an early stage funding round led by OrbiMed, Jonhnson
& Johnson Innovation and Takeda Ventures.
Seventure Partners, MiraeAsset, SBI Japan-Israel Innovation
Fund and other European investors also participated, the
Israel-based company said.
The funds will be used to advance the firm's therapeutic
pipeline towards clinical stages.
BiomX develops treatments to alleviate diseases stemming
from an imbalance in the microbiome - the bacteria in the human
body. Its pipeline consists of products for the treatment
of acne, inflammatory bowel disease and cancer.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)