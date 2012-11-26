* Will remain defence minister until after January ballot
* Ex-prime minister says wants to spend more time with
family
* Speculation he could yet return as special security
appointee
* Barak Israel's most decorated soldier, former would-be
peacemaker
By Dan Williams and Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Nov 26 Israeli Defence Minister Ehud
Barak, a leading strategist in confronting Iran over its nuclear
programme, said in a surprise announcement on Monday that he
would leave political life after the Jan. 22 national election.
Some commentators speculated Barak was trying to duck an
anticipated trouncing of his tiny centrist party in the ballot,
after which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads the
front-running, right-wing Likud, might return him to defence and
military headquarters as a professional appointee.
But others said the 70-year-old Barak, who has served as
prime minister and armed forces chief, may have had enough of
campaigning and wanted to focus on resolving the Iranian issue
before leaving his post.
"I stand before you to share my decision to resign from
political life and not to run in the coming election for the
Knesset," Barak told a news conference, adding he would stay on
as defence chief until a new administration is sworn in.
Speaking five days after an eight-day Gaza offensive ended
in a ceasefire with the enclave's Islamist Hamas rulers, Barak
said he wanted to spend more time with his family and that
politics "has never been a passion of mine".
Should Barak's resignation prove permanent his successor
would likely come from Likud ranks. He might even be replaced by
the current foreign minister, Avigdor Lieberman, the Likud's
more hawkish coalition partner.
Few doubt that this would affect the tenor of a ministry
that oversees everything from armed conflict to administration
of occupied Palestinian territory to liaising with regional
power-broker Egypt.
Barak's announcement was followed by word from former
foreign minister Tzipi Livni that she would hold a news
conference on Tuesday, stirring speculation she would proclaim
her candidacy for the election, with polls suggesting she could
grab Barak's spot as Israel's ranking centrist leader.
Danny Yatom, an old army comrade who went on to serve as
head of the Mossad spy agency, described Barak as a "moderate
anchor" for a Netanyahu government whose sabre-rattling on Iran
has often raised the hackles of the United States and other
Western countries.
Yet Yatom, who served under Netanyahu during his first term
as prime minister in the late 1990s, said the Israeli leader
appeared to be patching up his testy ties with Barak Obama since
the U.S. president's re-election three weeks ago.
"I would think and hope that this relationship will provide
the main guide for government policies" on Iran, Yatom said.
Netanyahu and Barak have spearheaded Israel's campaign for
stronger international sanctions against Iran to halt what
Israeli and Western leaders fear is a covert effort to develop
the means to build nuclear weapons, something Tehran denies.
IRAN BECOMING IMMUNE TO ATTACK?
Raising speculation that Israel could defy its main ally,
the United States, and attack Iran on its own, Barak has
cautioned that Tehran is nearing a "zone of immunity" that would
put deeply buried and fortified nuclear facilities out of reach
of Israel's military might.
But last month, he told Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper
that an immediate crisis was avoided when Iran chose to use more
than a third of its medium-enriched uranium for civilian
purposes earlier this year.
The decision, he said "allows contemplating delaying the
moment of truth by eight to ten months".
Dennis Ross, a veteran U.S. envoy and former Obama adviser,
called Barak "perhaps the leading advocate for military action
against Iran".
"He has had very close relationships with his U.S.
counterparts, and while that has had an influence on his
readiness to act militarily against Iran, he has been prepared
for a unilateral Israeli strike if he thought that would be
necessary," Ross told Reuters.
"Whoever would replace him in the next government will be
hard-pressed to have the same stature or influence both with the
prime minister (Netanyahu) and with us," he said.
WAR HERO AND WOULD-BE PEACEMAKER
Barak is both Israel's most-decorated soldier and a
statesman embraced abroad since his breakneck campaigns,
ultimately unsuccessful, for peace with the Palestinians when he
was prime minister in 1999-2001.
He has lent public credibility to Netanyahu's veiled threats
to bomb Iran should diplomacy fail to curb its disputed uranium
enrichment campaign.
But after Netanyahu, in a September speech at the United
Nations, said Israel's "red line" on Iran now fell in mid-2013,
Barak signalled that any war with the Persian power could wait.
Israeli officials say contingency plans for Iran have been
in place for months, awaiting a green light from the government.
Such open discourse over a showdown that would stretch
Israel's military capabilities to the limit suggested a possible
bluff - or at least that Netanyahu and Barak - both former
commandos schooled in subterfuge - hoped to achieve some kind of
tactical surprise when the time came to pull the trigger.
Some might see a ruse in the show of retiring Barak who, on
the eve of Israel's shock 2008-2009 war in Gaza, made an
unannounced live appearance on a top-rated Israeli television
satire, seemingly to help drop the Palestinians' guard.
With two months remaining until the election and several
more weeks for the new coalition government to be formed, Barak
said on Monday he would continue to deal with "many challenges"
on the national security front, leaving open the possibility he
would be part of fresh military actions in the interim.
Vice Prime Minister Moshe Yaalon of the Likud, a former
armed forces chief, appears to be a front-runner to replace
Barak as defence minister after the election if Netanyahu, as
expected, forms the next government.
Yaalon has sabre-rattled about Iran more volubly than Barak
and, while the defence minister spoke in favour of Obama before
his re-election this month, Yaalon had accused the Democratic
administration of being soft on Tehran.
OTHER CANDIDATES
Other candidates to succeed Barak, according to defence
officials, include Avi Dichter, a former security chief who is
now the Likud minister in charge of preparing the home front for
war, and Lieberman, currently foreign minister.
As the only centrist member of the governing coalition of
right-wing and pro-settler parties, Barak has frequently visited
Washington for talks with top U.S. officials and had criticised
Netanyahu for airing differences with the United States.
In a statement, Netanyahu said he "respects Defence Minister
Ehud Barak's decision and thanks him for his cooperation in the
government and highly appreciates his longstanding contribution
to the security of the state".
In Gaza, Hamas saw Barak's decision to quit as proof that
this month's Israeli assault on the enclave was a disaster.
"This is evidence of the political and military failure that
the government of Netanyahu and his defence minister suffered,"
said Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum.
Israel has called its offensive a success, saying it
destroyed most of Hamas's long-range rocket arsenal and killed
the Islamist group's top militants.