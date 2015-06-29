* PM short of votes in parliament to approve gas deal
* Scrambles to rein in rebellious cabinet ministers
* Deal would grant monopoly to U.S., Israeli gas companies
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, June 29 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu on Monday faced his first major coalition crisis since
his re-election, with ministers withholding support for
government plans for developing Israel's natural gas fields.
At least three cabinet members cited conflicts of interest -
personal or business-related - in seeking to be recused from a
parliament vote later in the day meant to pave the way for a gas
deal that would circumvent anti-trust regulation.
Netanyahu, who has a one-seat majority in the 120-member
parliament, held emergency meetings to try and resolve the
impasse.
Under the proposed deal, Texas-based Noble Energy
and Israel's Delek Group would keep ownership of the
massive offshore Leviathan field while stakes in smaller
projects are put up for sale, industry officials said.
The agreement has become the focus of national debate with
critics saying Netanyahu was putting big oil profits above what
could be a windfall for the state and citizens hoping to lower
energy prices.
Netanyahu says the more pressing issue is to get the gas out
of the ground and fast-track the development of Israel's natural
resources.
Development of Leviathan, which could supply billions of
dollars worth of gas to Egypt and Jordan, has been held up for a
few years by regulatory issues. Israel's anti-trust authority
objects to the monopoly arrangement.
Facing possible defeat in parliament, Netanyahu could
declare the vote a ballot of confidence in his government,
political analysts said. That could effectively force
recalcitrant ministers to back the measure.
Netanyahu's original plan to push the deal through swiftly
last week, was derailed by his economy minister, Aryeh Deri of
the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, who declined to sign off on the
agreement. He cited monopoly concerns.
That in turn forced Netanyahu to go to parliament in order
to give the government the required authorization to finalise
the deal with Noble and Delek, which currently control a number
of gas fields off Israel's shore.
The U.S. State Department, hailing prospective regional
benefits, has voiced support for moving ahead with the deals
between Noble Energy, Jordan and Egypt. U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry has discussed the matter with Netanyahu in the past.
(Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Maayan
Lubell and Janet Lawrence)