* Aryeh Deri joins Shas party's new leadership
* A former minister, Deri seen as a moderate on peace issues
* Israel holds parliamentary election on Jan 22
By Maayan Lubell
JERUSALEM, Oct 18 An ultra-Orthodox party has
brought back a popular former leader after a 13-year absence
that included jail time, a move that could draw votes away from
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel's January election.
The religious Shas party announced late on Wednesday that
Aryeh Deri, 53, had joined its new triple-headed leadership for
the Jan. 22 national ballot that opinion polls predict will give
Netanyahu a new governing mandate.
But Shas and Netanyahu's right-wing Likud both draw support
from religious Jews of Middle Eastern descent, and Deri's return
could steer votes away from the prime minister's party.
Known in Israel for his quick wit and charm, the soft-spoken
Deri had a meteoric rise in Israeli politics. He was appointed
interior minister in 1988, becoming Israel's youngest ever
cabinet member at the age of 29.
Deri joined Yitzhak Rabin's government in 1992 and his party
gave crucial backing to the late Labour leader when he sought
parliamentary approval for the Oslo peace accord Israel signed
with the Palestinians in 1993.
But Deri's downfall began soon after, when the Supreme Court
ordered him to resign from the cabinet in 1993 over corruption
charges. He stayed on as Shas leader until 1999 when he was
sentenced to three years in prison for taking bribes.
Shas, which controls 11 of parliament's 120 seats, receives
guidance from a 92-year-old sage, Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, who gave
his blessing to the leadership deal that forces Interior
Minister Eli Yishai to share power with the more dovish Deri.
VOTE MAGNET?
A poll published by Israel's left-wing Haaretz newspaper on
Thursday showed that Shas, if headed by Deri, would gain three
more parliamentary seats in the snap election Netanyahu called
after his government failed to agree on the 2013 state budget.
"(Deri) takes those votes from the Likud," Tel Aviv
University's Camil Fuchs, who conducted the survey, told Army
Radio.
A 2005 survey in top Israeli news website, YNet, named Deri
the 58th "greatest Israeli" of all time in a list of 200 names,
three places above Ehud Barak, the current defence minister.
Thursday's Haaretz poll said that if former Prime Minister
Ehud Olmert decided to enter the race and formed an alliance
with centrist parties, their new bloc would win 25 seats in the
legislature compared with 24 for Likud.
But it also found that even if Likud came in second in the
voting, Netanyahu would be able to put together a government
with nationalist and religious parties, including Shas.
That equation could change if Shas, under Deri's
co-leadership, moved toward the centre. In the past, Shas joined
governments headed by right, left and centre parties in return
for benefits for its core supporters, lower-income Israelis.
Olmert resigned as prime minister in 2008 over corruption
allegations. Three months ago, he was acquitted of the most
serious of the charges, opening the way for a comeback. Aides
said he is considering running in the election, and he is widely
expected to make his intentions known within days.
In Deri's case, the corruption allegations were ballot box
gold for Shas, whose followers said he was a victim of
discrimination by an "Ashkenazi elite", or Jews of European
descent who had long dominated Israeli politics.
Shas won 17 parliamentary seats - its best showing ever - in
the 1999 election that followed Deri's conviction.
Deri had largely stayed out of the spotlight since his
release from prison on parole in 2002. Colleagues said he has
been focusing on religious studies and charitable work, while
maintaining close ties with leading secular politicians.
Last year, he announced he intended to run for office,
saying he felt he could bring hope to Israelis.
Yishai said on Israel Radio on Thursday that "with God's
help, Netanyahu will win". But Yishai did not rule out shifting
Shas's alliances if the ballot ends differently.