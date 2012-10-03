* Rivals divided on U.S. ties, Palestinians
* Netanyahu also faces cabinet fight on budget
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Oct 3 Friction between Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Ehud Barak over
relations with the United States fuelled talk on Wednesday of an
early Israeli election.
Ministers said the quarrel, Barak's resistence to defence
cuts in coalition budget talks and his dovish comments on peace
efforts with the Palestinians were signs of a fraying alliance
with Netanyahu and a national ballot as early as February.
"It looks like the disputes herald an election," Vice Prime
Minister Moshe Yaalon said on Army Radio.
Allies in the governing coalition and commando comrades
decades ago in the Israeli military, the two leaders have
largely presented a united front when it comes to dealing with
what they see as an Iranian drive to obtain a nuclear bomb.
But now that Netanyahu has hinted heavily in a U.N. speech
last week that an Israeli strike against Iran is not imminent,
the infighting between the right-wing Likud leader and Barak,
head of the small centrist Atzmaut party, has begun in earnest.
In a report on Tuesday, Israel's Channel 2 television quoted
Netanyahu as telling his finance minister: "Do you know what
Barak has done on diplomatic matters? He went to the United
States to stir up the argument between us and (President Barack)
Obama and come across as a moderate saviour."
At the centre of the controversy is a visit Barak paid last
month to the United States - he has travelled there frequently
to meet defence officials as the crisis with Iran intensified.
On that trip, Barak made a rare detour to Chicago and met
privately on Sept. 20 with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a former close
aide to Obama. News of the meeting was leaked to Israeli media.
Their talks raised speculation in Israel that Barak was
trying to ease strains between the prime minister and the
Democratic president and assure Obama that Netanyahu would not
do anything that could be construed as support for his
Republican challenger Mitt Romney.
DOVISH POSITIONS
Likud cabinet minister Yisrael Katz accused Barak of
undermining Netanyahu by espousing his own positions, which on
Israeli-Palestinian peace have been more dovish than the prime
minister's, in his meetings in the United States.
Katz, interviewed on Israel Radio, would not provide more
details. Netanyahu's office declined to comment on the prime
minister's reported criticism of Barak.
Accentuating differences with Netanyahu, Barak last month
called for a unilateral withdrawal from most of the West Bank if
peace efforts with the Palestinians remained stalled.
Barak's proposal was widely seen as a bid to stake out new
political ground before a possible election, which Netanyahu
could opt to call in an attempt to build new alliances rather
than battle with his current coalition partners over the budget.
Barak has resisted Treasury calls to rein in defence
spending and impose other austerity measures. Other parties in
the coalition have also balked at cuts in spending that could
affect core constituencies.
Katz predicted that if agreement on a budget was out of
reach "the elections will take place in the beginning of the
year", saying mid-February would be a logical date. By law a
ballot must be held no later than about year from now.
Interior Minister Eli Yishai of the ultra-Orthodox Shas
party, has forecast an election in January or February, citing
budget disagreements.
An opinion poll in the Haaretz daily last week predicted
Netanyahu's Likud party would win the most votes in a new
election, capturing 27 seats in the 120-member parliament - the
number it currently holds - and be well placed to put together a
governing coalition.
Hitting back at Likud criticism, Barak's office said in a
statement that he acted during his U.S. visit in line with
government policy and had aimed to "reduce tensions and bolster
American support for Israel's security and positions".
In an apparent swipe at Netanyahu, who warmly hosted Romney
during a visit to Israel in July, a source close to Barak said
U.S. backing must not be jeopardised by "actions portraying
Israel as involved with a particular side in American politics".
Netanyahu has denied playing favourites in the presidential
race.
Earlier this month, he dramatically ramped up pressure on
Obama when he said the United States did not have a "moral
right" to hold Israel back from taking action against Iran
because Washington had not set its own limits on Tehran.
Obama's aides were angered that Netanyahu was trying to put
pressure on the president in the midst of the U.S. election
campaign, despite the risk to Obama of alienating pro-Israel
voters in battleground states like Florida and Ohio.