* Polls point to victory by Netanyahu, right-wing Likud
* Others on centre-left say can do better job than Kadima
* Kadima has faltered since Sharon had stroke
By Allyn Fisher-Ilan
JERUSALEM, Nov 2 Israel's once dominant Kadima
party faces eclipse at a January election, with polls suggesting
the movement created by former prime minister Ariel Sharon could
be replaced by new and revived forces at the helm of centre-left
opposition to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Surveys ahead of the Jan. 22 election predict victory for
Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud bloc, and a realignment that
revives the ailing Labour party as leader of a strong
centre-left, championing domestic issues of the economy and the
ultra-religious' role in Israeli society.
Polls indicate that the centrist party once led by former
prime minister Ehud Olmert and former foreign minister Tzipi
Livni will be trounced. The latest, published by the daily
Yedioth Ahronoth on Friday, showed Kadima winning no seats at
all, an astonishing collapse for the party that led Israel's
last government three years ago.
"They simply haven't delivered, nor identified enough with
the issues of the day, therefore they have disappeared. People
are looking for answers elsewhere," says Tamir Sheafer, a
political expert at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
"I wouldn't be surprised if they disappear altogether given
the continuing momentum of decline in popularity."
Kadima sought peace with the Palestinians more doggedly than
the right-wing coalition of Netanyahu has done, but led Israel
into two wars in three years, in Lebanon and Gaza, then failed
while in opposition to seize on popular discontent over high
living costs that challenged the right.
THREE LEADERS IN FOUR YEARS
The party, created by a breakaway of moderates from Likud
seven years ago, has had three leaders in four years and some
ex-supporters say they are no longer sure what it stands for.
On foreign policy issues such as Middle East peace and the
perceived threat from Iran's nuclear development programme, the
electorate tends to vote consistently with the right. Netanyahu
has made a key issue of the threats to Israel's security.
Kadima has gradually crumbled since its charismatic founder
Sharon had a stroke in January 2006 and fell into a coma.
His successor Olmert went on to win an election that year
but Kadima's promise of making peace with the Palestinians never
was achieved.
Olmert has been largely acquitted of corruption charges
which forced his resignation in 2008 and could yet lead Kadima
into the January election. But he has not yet said whether he
wants to make a comeback.
Livni quit parliament after Kadima ousted her as leader in
March and elected Shaul Mofaz, a former defence minister, in her
place. He made an ill-fated alliance with Likud which collapsed
after a few weeks in a dispute over Mofaz' insistence on a
compulsory military draft for ultra-Orthodox Jews. Netanyahu
resisted this to placate his religious coalition partners.
It was Olmert who led Israel into an inconclusive conflict
with Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas in 2006. And in 2009, he
ordered a three-week offensive against Hamas militants in the
Gaza Strip which drew international criticism over the high
Palestinian civilian death toll.
Its success is disputed: Hamas and other groups still fire
rockets periodically, threatening Israel's southern region.
TELEGENIC, FEISTY NEWCOMERS
Polls show centrist voters favouring a political newcomer,
TV personality Yair Lapid, whose "Yesh Atid", or "There is a
Future" party has captured the national eye with a focus on
domestic as well as security or foreign policy concerns.
Lapid could take 15 seats in the 120-member Knesset.
A firebrand former muckraker journalist, Shelly
Yachimovitch, is tipped to take left-of-centre Labour to the
number two spot behind Netanyahu's Likud in the 120-member body.
In the weeks since Netanyahu called an early election,
Kadima politicians have been bailing out, some joining other
parties. Half a dozen have either quit parliament or defected
to Likud, while others have sought refuge in Labour's ranks.
Analysts are split on whether Olmert has enough electoral
appeal to beat Netanyahu, as he still faces a verdict in a trial
over a real estate deal. Livni has come under fire for having
failed to build a coalition in 2009 despite the fact that Kadima
out-polled Netanyahu and had first shot at forming a coalition.
The two former Kadima leaders issued a statement on
Wednesday saying they would fight to oust Netanyahu. But they
have not said if they will run for parliament. They still have a
few weeks to decide.