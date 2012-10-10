* Olmert largely acquitted in July of corruption charges
* Veteran politician mooted as possible centre bloc chief
By Jeffrey Heller
JERUSALEM, Oct 10 Former Prime Minister Ehud
Olmert, who has just received a slap-on-the-wrist sentence in a
corruption case, is considering staging a political comeback in
an election early next year, a former aide said on Wednesday.
Such a move could shake up a race that opinion polls suggest
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, viewed with suspicion abroad
over his tough stance on Iran's nuclear programme, is poised to
dominate, with no current heavyweight opposition contenders.
Olmert, credited internationally for pursuing peace with the
Palestinians, resigned as prime minister in 2008 amid graft
allegations.
But he was largely acquitted of the charges at the end of a
trial last July and received a suspended jail term that did not
raise a legal obstacle to a political resurrection.
Yisrael Maimon, a former aide, said Olmert was mulling
whether to become a candidate in the early ballot that Netanyahu
announced on Tuesday eight months ahead of schedule after
failing to secure coalition backing for an austerity budget.
"When so many people have told you that you will be able to
replace the prime minister and that it's a very critical time
for the country, then you certainly can think about it," Maimon
told Army Radio.
Netanyahu towers above other Israeli leaders in surveys that
ask voters who can best run the country.
As such, an early election did not appear much of a gamble
for him. However, privately his aides have pointed to Olmert as
the only person they feel could offer a realistic challenge.
Olmert, who once led the centrist Kadima party, has not
commented publicly on the possibility of a return to the
frontline after he was forced into a humiliating retreat over
the graft charges he always maintained were politically
motivated.
OPPORTUNITY BECKONS
An opinion poll two weeks ago said only 16 percent of voters
would consider backing Olmert if he decided to head a centrist
bloc, but Israeli media has aggressively talked up his chances.
"The lack of a leading candidate ... is what led Olmert to
believe that there might be a once-in-a-lifetime window of
opportunity for him to unite the centre-left camp and pose an
alternative to Netanyahu," columnist Mazal Mualem wrote in
mainstream Maariv daily on Wednesday.
Haim Ramon, a former Kadima cabinet minister, said he hoped
to recruit his ex-boss and other party leaders lagging behind
Netanyahu in the polls into a new centrist movement.
"I am speaking with Olmert, who of course has not made his
decision," Ramon said on Army Radio.
The 66-year-old Olmert might seem to be an unusual choice. A
risk-taker who led Israel into two wars, in Gaza and Lebanon
during his term, he is still embroiled in a separate bribery
trial dating to his time as Jerusalem's mayor from 1993 to 2003.
However, although deeply unpopular at home in the waning
days of his premiership, he has the experience and political
savvy to take on Netanyahu.
"He has the potential. We are talking about two prime
ministers," political analyst Hanan Crystal said on Israel
Radio. "The public will understand it is Ehud versus Benjamin,
and his (candidacy) will have greater potential."