JERUSALEM Dec 20 Workers at Israel's southern
seaport of Ashdod, the country's main trade hub, went on strike
on Friday following a dispute over the need to wear reflective
safety vests, officials said.
Tensions at the country's two largest state-controlled
seaports, Ashdod and Haifa, have been high this year with the
government trying to introduce privately-run piers.
Nearly all Israel's exports and imports are transported by
ship, making the port workers unions among the most powerful in
the country. The unions oppose any new competition and have
threatened to strike should the government or port management
disrupt the status quo.
The strike over vests came at the end of the work week,
meaning it would have only a limited immediate economic impact.
A row over a new directive that employees must start to wear
reflective vests in certain areas led to the suspension of two
members of the workers' committee, said a spokesman for the
Histadrut, an umbrella union representing hundreds of thousands
of public sector workers.
The port union then declared a strike in protest at their
suspensions. The Histadrut spokesman said that unless a solution
was found before Sunday morning, a labour court would discuss
the issue then.
The court could rule that the strike is allowed or that
workers have to return to their jobs during negotiations.
"Any disruption in the ports hurts the economy, and a
resolution needs to be reached," said Amir Hayek, head of the
Manufacturers Association of Israel.
