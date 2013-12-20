(Add end of strike)
JERUSALEM Dec 20 Workers at Israel's southern
seaport of Ashdod, the country's main trade hub, ended a brief
strike on Friday after solving a dispute over the need to wear
reflective safety vests.
Tensions at the country's two largest state-controlled
seaports, Ashdod and Haifa, have been high this year with the
government trying to introduce privately-run piers.
Nearly all Israel's exports and imports are transported by
ship, making the port workers unions among the most powerful in
the country. The unions oppose any new competition and have
threatened to strike should the government or port management
disrupt the status quo.
A row over a new directive that employees must start to wear
reflective vests in certain areas led to the suspension of two
members of the workers' committee, said a spokesman for the
Histadrut, an umbrella union representing hundreds of thousands
of public sector workers.
The port union then declared a strike in protest at their
suspensions.
The Histadrut later said in a statement that the suspensions
of the committee members were lifted and the port workers had
agreed to return to their normal schedules at the start of the
work week.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)