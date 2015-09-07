BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, Sept 7 Bank Leumi will provide a credit framework of 620 million shekels ($158 million) to Ashtrom Group and Shapir Engineering and Industry Ltd for the building of a new port in Haifa, the Israeli companies said on Monday.
In October Israel chose local consortium Shapir-Ashtrom to build the northern port at a cost of about 4 billion shekels, part of efforts to increase competition and cut the cost of imports.
Together with a second port being built in the southern city of Ashdod, the private facilities are sited adjacent to state-owned ports that handle nearly all of Israel's exports and imports but have reputations for poor service and worker unrest.
The two new ports are expected to be completed by 2020. ($1 = 3.9307 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.