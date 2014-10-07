TEL AVIV Oct 7 Workers at Israel's state-owned
Haifa Port ended their strike on Tuesday, a day after they
walked off the job in protest at a government plan to build
private, competing ports.
A spokesman for the Chamber of Shipping said the port
workers returned after Israel's labour court ruled that the
parties must hold talks over their employment conditions.
Nearly all of Israel's exports and imports are transported
by ship, making the port workers' unions among the most powerful
in the country. Monday's stoppage caused disruption, with about
20 ships queuing to unload and a long line of trucks forming
outside the port, waiting to transport goods.
Tensions have been high in recent years over government
plans to open two privately run ports along the Mediterranean
next to Ashdod in the south and Haifa.
On Sunday the Finance Ministry announced a three-year
privatisation plan for state-owned companies that calls for
selling off Ashdod port in 2015 and Haifa port in 2016.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)