JERUSALEM Feb 27 Israeli seaports reopened on Monday after workers seeking improved pension security ended a one-day strike and agreed to hold negotiations with the government.

The union for public sector employees, Histadrut, had called the strike at Israel's three ports on Sunday because it said pensions would not be guaranteed if the port companies experienced financial difficulties in the future.

The union also wants pension contributions to be based on average wages of past years instead of on nominal wages set in 2005 following a reform of the ports.

A Histadrut spokeswoman said the port workers and the Finance Ministry had agreed to negotiations for two weeks. If no deal is reached in that time, both sides will be required to detail any progress to Israel's labour court.

The ministry denounced the strike at the Mediterranean ports of Haifa and Ashdod and the Red Sea port of Eilat, noting workers had recently received a pay increase.

Earlier this month, the Histadrut led a public sector strike that disrupted public transport and closed banks, the stock market and government offices for nearly five days. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)