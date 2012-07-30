TEL AVIV, July 30 Private equity deals in Israel
grew 49 percent to $1.75 billion in the first half of 2012,
mainly due to the $1 billion buyout of software firm Paradigm
Geophysical by Apax Partners and JMI Equity from Fox
Paine, the IVC Research Center said on Monday.
In the first half, private equity deals valued at over $50
million represented 35 percent of the total number of deals,
compared to 21 percent a year earlier, said IVC and corporate
law firm GKH.
Foreign private equity funds accounted for 76 percent of
investments, mostly reflecting the Paradigm Geophysical buyout.
"In addition to the continuing attractiveness of Israeli
technology to investors in Israel and abroad, we are starting to
see the effects of two more recent drivers in the Israeli M&A
market," said Rick Mann, managing partner of GKH.
"One is the need by a number of larger Israeli shareholding
groups to de-leverage and improve liquidity. The second is
proposed legislation to require the sale ... of several large
Israeli companies, particularly in the fields of insurance,
banking and asset management."
The software sector was the most attractive area for private
equity deals in the first half, capturing 62 percent of total
deal value.
Internet transactions followed with 9 percent, mostly
reflecting the $100 million investment in Conduit, an Internet
applications company, by a JPMorgan Chase fund.