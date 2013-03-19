TEL AVIV, March 19 Private equity deals in
Israel declined by 10 percent to $2.6 billion in 2012, with more
than half of the investment in software companies, the IVC
Research Center said on Tuesday.
The buyout of software firm Paradigm Geophysical by Apax
Partners and JMI Equity for $1 billion accounted for
39 percent of the total annual deal value.
Israeli private equity funds invested $530 million in 2012,
accounting for 21 percent of total investments, down from $963
million in 2011, said IVC and corporate law firm GKH.
Private equity funds invested in a wide range of Israeli
industries in 2012, said Rick Mann, a partner and head of
mergers and acquisitions at GKH.
"While technology remains a major attraction for private
equity funds in Israel, established companies in more
traditional businesses have also drawn interest," Mann said.
"The first quarter of 2013 has already seen the beginning of
significant activity by foreign hedge funds in distressed debt
situations and it will be interesting to see whether this
becomes part of a broader pattern in Israel."
The software sector attracted the largest share - 52 percent
- of total deal value, followed by cleantech with 11 percent.
Marianna Shapira, research manager at IVC, said the Israeli
private equity market is smaller in terms of deal volume and
local capital under management than U.S. and European markets,
but tends to follow international trends.
"Forecasts for the global market are pointing to increased,
though unevenly spread, activity in 2013. We believe the same
can be projected for the Israeli market," she said.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)