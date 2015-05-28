BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.48
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth
JERUSALEM May 28 Israel said on Thursday it had received applications from 12 potential buyers to take part in the privatisation of Israel Military Industries (IMI), one of its largest defence contractors.
The government expects state-owned IMI, developer of the Uzi submachine gun and other arms and ammunition, to fetch between $400 million and $650 million and plans to complete the sale by year end.
Applicants include Israel's Elbit Systems, the country's largest publicly traded defence firm, Mivtach Shamir , New York-based holding company Renco Group and London-based Coleridge Capital.
The sale of IMI is part of a broader government plan to sell all of part of eight companies and two ports by 2017, raising around $4 billion. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by David Holmes)
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top aides to President Donald Trump on Monday predicted the House of Representatives would move this week to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, though Republicans remained divided on how to protect sick Americans from insurance price hikes.