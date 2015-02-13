* Israel Prize for arts and sciences awarded since 1953
* Netanyahu accused some judges of being "anti-Zionist"
* After advice, Netanyahu says will not meddle in
appointments
By Luke Baker
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu backed down in a fight over Israel's most prestigious
arts and sciences award on Friday, saying he would not meddle in
the prize days after removing several of its judges for not
reflecting "Israeli society".
Netanyahu's office said he would respect the advice of the
attorney-general, who warned against involvement in the
appointment of prize judges at a time of heightened political
tension before next month's election.
Established in 1953, the Israel Prize has been awarded every
year to leading figures from the worlds of literature, art,
music and science, with $20,000 going to winners.
Netanyahu was vilified by leading Israeli writers and
academics this week after disqualifying three of this year's
judges, saying they did not sufficiently "reflect the various
streams, positions and strata of Israeli society".
He justified his intervention because he is the acting
education minister. That ministry has overseen the prize since
its inception.
The judges, two on the literature panel and one on the film
panel, are on the far-left of the political spectrum and sharply
at odds with Netanyahu's right-wing administration.
On his Facebook page, Netanyahu said the panels had over the
years come to consist of "more and more radical figures,
including anti-Zionists" and described them as "extremists".
The furore, coming a month before March 17 elections when
Netanyahu will seek a fourth term as prime minister, has taken
on a deeply political element, sharpening a sense among critics
that Netanyahu will do anything to silence opposition.
Writer Amos Oz, a winner of the prize in 1998, sarcastically
suggested that since 70 percent of Israelis do not read
literature, perhaps the panel should reflect that.
"Netanyahu doesn't want to replace the committee, he wants
to replace the writers, the judges," Oz told Yedioth Ahronoth,
Israel's leading newspaper. "The truth is, he would even want to
replace the media."
Even some right-wing members on the judging panels were
alarmed by Netanyahu's action.
Such was the outrage at the meddling that David Grossman, a
leading Israeli novelist who was expected to win the literature
prize this year, withdrew his name from consideration.
It was not clear if he would put himself back in contention
after Netanyahu's change of tack on Friday.
While the prize looks set to proceed without further
intervention this year, the statement from Netanyahu's office
said he would look into changing how the panels are appointed
from next year, as long as he reelected as prime minister.
(Writing by Luke Baker; Editing by Angus MacSwan)