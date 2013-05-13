TEL AVIV May 13 The Bank of Israel in a
surprise inter-meeting move said it would cut its benchmark
interest rate by a quarter-point point to 1.5 percent and
introduced a foreign exchange purchase plan to offset the effect
of natural gas production.
The shekel's strength against the dollar and the euro in the
past few months "stood out markedly in comparison with other
currencies' movements vis-à-vis the dollar and euro", the
central bank said in a statement on Monday.
The Bank of Israel said it will buy about $2.1 billion by
the end of the year within the framework of its new plan.
The interest rate reduction will take effect on May 17.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)