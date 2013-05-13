(Adds analysts' comments, background)
By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer
TEL AVIV May 13 The Bank of Israel took
financial markets by surprise on Monday with a rare
inter-meeting interest rate cut to halt the shekel's rally.
It will also boost its foreign exchange purchases to offset
the strengthening effect of natural gas revenues.
The quarter-point cut in its benchmark interest rate
to 1.5 percent came two weeks before the bank was
slated to decide on rates. The central bank held its key rate
for a third straight month at its last decision on March 24.
"It seems as if the Bank of Israel wants to achieve the
effect of a surprise to maximise the influence on the currency
market," said Ori Greenfeld, head of macroeconomic research at
the Psagot brokerage.
The shekel immediately weakened to 3.61 per dollar
from a nearly 21-month high of 3.57. It later moved back to
3.6025.
Along with the rate cut, the central bank said it would buy
about $2.1 billion of foreign exchange by year end. During its
last interventions, between 2008 and 2011, the bank bought some
$50 billion of foreign currency, mainly dollars, to keep the
shekel in check.
The central bank said its monetary committee acted in light
of the continued appreciation of the shekel, taking into account
the start of natural gas production from the Tamar offshore
field, interest rate reductions by many other central banks and
the downward revision in global growth forecasts.
Israel's economy is expected to grow 2.8 percent in 2013
excluding gas production, down from 3.2 percent in 2012.
"The clear signs of a slowdown in economic activity forced
the central bank to act immediately to encourage economic growth
in spite of the threat that cheap money will ignite a dangerous
real estate bubble in front of our eyes," said Yaniv Pagot,
chief strategist at the Ayalon Group.
MORE TO COME?
Economists suggested that further rate reductions are
possible following the 2013-2014 state budget proposal that
raises income and sales taxes and cuts child allowances.
"If the slowdown gathers momentum the bank will need to
continue to lower interest rates," Pagot said.
The Tamar offshore natural gas field began production at the
end of March and contributed to an appreciation of the shekel as
a reult of dollar flows.
In 2013, the improvement in the current account is estimated
to be about $2.8 billion.
The Bank of Israel said its foreign currency programme will
be revisited when a "wealth fund" begins operation in 2018.
Israel wants to avoid a sudden explosion in national wealth
overheats the currency and undermines exports.
Against a basket of currencies, the shekel has appreciated
by about 5.4 percent in the past three months. Its strength
against the dollar and the euro in the past few months "stood
out markedly in comparison with other currencies' movements
vis-à-vis the dollar and euro", the central bank said.
"The interest rate reduction will hurt the attractiveness of
the bet made by local and foreign investors that led to the
shekel's appreciation," said Joseph Fraiman, chief executive at
Prico Risk Management and Investments.
The central bank bought $100 million of foreign currency on
April 8 for its first intervention since July 2011 and has
bought small amounts so far in May to no avail.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)