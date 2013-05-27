JERUSALEM May 27 The Bank of Israel cut its
benchmark interest rate on Monday for the second time this month
as it continues to fight a strong shekel and slowing
economic growth.
In its first regularly scheduled meeting in more than two
months, the central bank lowered its key rate by a
quarter-point to 1.5 percent. Six of the 13 economists polled by
Reuters expected a rate cut while seven forecast no move.
The Bank of Israel on May 13 reduced its key rate by a
quarter-point in a bid to weaken the shekel, which had
appreciated sharply in recent months and threatened to further
harm exports. At the same time, it said it would buy $2.1
billion of foreign currency.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)