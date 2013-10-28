JERUSALEM Oct 28 The Bank of Israel held its
benchmark interest rate at 1.0 percent as expected
on Monday, after cutting rates a month ago and as the shekel
has stopped appreciating.
The decision was the fourth for Deputy Governor Karnit Flug,
who has been acting central bank chief since July. Flug has been
nominated to become governor and has been approved by the
cabinet.
The monetary policy committee last month lowered its key
rate by a quarter-point to its lowest level since December 2009
in a surprise move seeking to contain a rally in the shekel and
as it saw slower growth in consumer and government spending in
2014.
Israel's economy is projected to grow 3.6 percent this year
and 3.4 percent in 2014, according to the Bank of Israel.
The shekel stands at a rate of 3.53 per dollar, little
changed in the past month.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)