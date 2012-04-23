(Recasts, adds Bank of Israel/analysts' comments)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, April 23 The Bank of Israel is
expected to keep interest rates unchanged until at least late
2012 as high global energy prices and domestic house price gains
push up inflation, while uncertainty over the European debt
crisis has resurfaced.
The central bank on Monday left its benchmark interest rate
at 2.5 percent for a third straight month as
expected. Analysts believe the brief easing cycle has ended
after three quarter-point cuts between last September and
January. All 15 economists polled by Reuters had projected no
rate move on Monday.
While not officially dropping its easing bias, its own
economists expect steady monetary policy into next year with
rate increases to start in mid-2013 assuming a global economic
recovery.
"The fact the government is running an expansionary policy
with a deviation in the budget deficit that could reach almost 5
percent of GDP in 2013 required the Bank of Israel to run a more
restrained monetary policy," said HSBC economist Jonathan Katz.
He expects no rate changes for most of 2012 although he
thinks there is a high chance of a rate hike late in the year.
Some economists believe that Bank of Israel Governor Stanley
Fischer will not wait that long to changing rates given that he
had never gone more than four months without a move in his
nearly seven-year term.
Still, Israel's monetary policy has been run by a six-member
committee since last October and analysts largely expect the
panel to stay on hold for now.
"The inflation pressures today are temporary - the price of
oil for example - so the Bank of Israel can and needs to leave
interest rates unchanged for the next year, especially given
existing risks to economic growth," said Ayelet Nir, chief
economist and strategist at the Psagot brokerage.
The central bank last month raised its economic growth
forecast for this year to 3.1 percent from 2.8 percent, which is
down from a 4.8 percent spurt in 2011. It said recent data
support its estimate and various surveys show that companies'
expectations for future activity are slightly more positive than
prior surveys.
Policymakers, though, remained concerned over the slower
rate of recovery in the global recovery, as exports comprise
more than 40 percent of Israeli economic activity and two-thirds
of exports go to Europe and the United States.
"After a period of relative calm in terms of concerns over
the debt crisis in Europe, concerns of a renewed worsening
increased this month," the central bank said.
At the same time, annual inflation rose to a rate of 1.9
percent in March from February's 1.7 percent, which was the
lowest level in four years. The bond market in March had
factored in an inflation rate of 2.8 percent in a year's time,
near the upper end of the bank's 1-3 percent annual target.
"The housing and energy components of the CPI (consumer
price index) continued to contribute significantly to
inflation," the Bank of Israel said in its rates decision
statement, adding that inflation is set to increase to a rate of
2.5 percent in a year's time from 1.9 percent in March.
"The relatively high figure derives primarily from the
continuing increase in energy prices despite some decline in
recent weeks, and from expectations that the housing rent
component in the CPI will continue to increase at a relatively
high rate," it said. "There do not appear (to be) any other
domestic inflationary demand pressures."
(Additional reporting by Tova Cohen)