By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, April 23 The Bank of Israel is expected to keep interest rates unchanged until at least late 2012 as high global energy prices and domestic house price gains push up inflation, while uncertainty over the European debt crisis has resurfaced.

The central bank on Monday left its benchmark interest rate at 2.5 percent for a third straight month as expected. Analysts believe the brief easing cycle has ended after three quarter-point cuts between last September and January. All 15 economists polled by Reuters had projected no rate move on Monday.

While not officially dropping its easing bias, its own economists expect steady monetary policy into next year with rate increases to start in mid-2013 assuming a global economic recovery.

"The fact the government is running an expansionary policy with a deviation in the budget deficit that could reach almost 5 percent of GDP in 2013 required the Bank of Israel to run a more restrained monetary policy," said HSBC economist Jonathan Katz.

He expects no rate changes for most of 2012 although he thinks there is a high chance of a rate hike late in the year.

Some economists believe that Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer will not wait that long to changing rates given that he had never gone more than four months without a move in his nearly seven-year term.

Still, Israel's monetary policy has been run by a six-member committee since last October and analysts largely expect the panel to stay on hold for now.

"The inflation pressures today are temporary - the price of oil for example - so the Bank of Israel can and needs to leave interest rates unchanged for the next year, especially given existing risks to economic growth," said Ayelet Nir, chief economist and strategist at the Psagot brokerage.

The central bank last month raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.1 percent from 2.8 percent, which is down from a 4.8 percent spurt in 2011. It said recent data support its estimate and various surveys show that companies' expectations for future activity are slightly more positive than prior surveys.

Policymakers, though, remained concerned over the slower rate of recovery in the global recovery, as exports comprise more than 40 percent of Israeli economic activity and two-thirds of exports go to Europe and the United States.

"After a period of relative calm in terms of concerns over the debt crisis in Europe, concerns of a renewed worsening increased this month," the central bank said.

At the same time, annual inflation rose to a rate of 1.9 percent in March from February's 1.7 percent, which was the lowest level in four years. The bond market in March had factored in an inflation rate of 2.8 percent in a year's time, near the upper end of the bank's 1-3 percent annual target.

"The housing and energy components of the CPI (consumer price index) continued to contribute significantly to inflation," the Bank of Israel said in its rates decision statement, adding that inflation is set to increase to a rate of 2.5 percent in a year's time from 1.9 percent in March.

"The relatively high figure derives primarily from the continuing increase in energy prices despite some decline in recent weeks, and from expectations that the housing rent component in the CPI will continue to increase at a relatively high rate," it said. "There do not appear (to be) any other domestic inflationary demand pressures." (Additional reporting by Tova Cohen)