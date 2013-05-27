(Corrects rate in second paragraph to 1.25 percent, not 1.5 percent)

JERUSALEM May 27 The Bank of Israel cut its benchmark interest rate on Monday for the second time this month as it continues to fight a strong shekel and slowing economic growth.

In its first regularly scheduled meeting in more than two months, the central bank lowered its key rate by a quarter-point to 1.25 percent. Six of the 13 economists polled by Reuters expected a rate cut while seven forecast no move.

The Bank of Israel on May 13 reduced its key rate by a quarter-point in a bid to weaken the shekel, which had appreciated sharply in recent months and threatened to further harm exports. At the same time, it said it would buy $2.1 billion of foreign currency.

