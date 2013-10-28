(Adds Bank of Israel statement)
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM Oct 28 The Bank of Israel held its
benchmark interest rate at 1.0 percent as expected
on Monday, saying the shekel currency had stopped appreciating
since a surprise rate cut last month.
The central bank also indicated the economy had some weak
spots and said it expected inflation to remain subdued,
suggesting the door remained open for future cuts.
While most economists expect steady policy ahead, some
believe one more rate cut is possible by year-end.
"The picture of the state of real economic activity
indicates continued growth at a rate slightly below 3 percent -
excluding the effect of natural gas production - although
several indicators point to some slowdown, primarily a decline
in exports and industrial production, in the third quarter," the
Bank of Israel said in a statement.
It also cited reduced global growth forecasts by the
International Monetary Fund and market assessments that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will delay scaling back its stimulus programme
until the end of the first quarter of 2014.
Monday's policy decision was the fourth for the bank's
governor elect Karnit Flug. All 11 economists polled by Reuters
had forecast unchanged rates.
Acting governor since July, Flug's nomination to formally
take over the reins has been approved by the cabinet and now
just requires ratification by Israel's president, which is
considered a formality.
The monetary policy committee last month cut its key rate by
a quarter-point to its lowest level since December 2009 in a
surprise move seeking to contain a rally in the shekel and as it
saw slower growth in consumer and government spending in 2014.
Israel's economy is projected to grow 3.6 percent this year
and 3.4 percent in 2014, according to the central bank.
It said that, in the last month, the shekel's appreciation
trend has halted, weakening by 0.7 percent versus the dollar
"while most currencies strengthened against the dollar".
The shekel stood at 3.53 per dollar on Monday, little
changed in the past month.
In keeping rates steady, the central bank said since the
rate cut a month ago, both interest rate and yield gaps with
advanced economies had narrowed. It said inflation was expected
to remain modest at below 2 percent for the next year. It was
1.3 percent in September.
